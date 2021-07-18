UrduPoint.com
Work On Dasu Hydropower Project To Resume Soon: FO Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Work on Dasu hydropower project to resume soon: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday said work on Dasu hydropower project would resume soon as both Pakistan and China remained committed to the timely completion of this project and others being undertaken with Chinese cooperation.

Responding to media queries regarding a notification by the Chinese company, the spokesperson in a statement said, "The Chinese construction company, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) through its latest notification has declared its earlier notice, about contract termination of employment of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project, null and void."He further said matters regarding security and execution of the project were being looked into, and the relevant authorities from Pakistan and China have been in close contact on the same.\932

