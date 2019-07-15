Work on Dasu hydropower project to start shortly: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 4320 megawatt Dasu hydropower project and work would be started on it shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 4320 megawatt Dasu hydropower project and work would be started on it shortly.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the project was delayed for the last three and half years and national kitty was suffering Rs.300-360 million daily loss.

He said inquiry was being conducted to fix the responsibility that who were involved in delay of this important project. The country suffered loss of billion of rupees due to this criminal negligence, he added.

To a question, the minister said that the past government had taken loan for Dasu project without acquiring land for it. He said efforts would not only be made to curtail its cost but also to compete it with next four years.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has inaugurated 34 projects without arranging funds and only two could be completed.

However, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would start those projects for which funds were available.

To another question, he said issues pertaining to land acquisition for Daus project were resolved through negotiation rather resorting to batten charge like PML-N government.

He said legislative had been made through River Act and now it was the responsibility of the provinces to remove encroachments in the flood plains to reduce the losses to public and private properties.

The minister said special plan was devised for Sindh which would be a surprise to the people and the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be written in the history with golden words. However, he said the Prime Minister would himself announce the plan.

To another query, Faisal Vawda said that conspiracies were being hatched to malign state institutions. However, he categorically said the government would not bow down and the process of accountability would continue.

Responding to a question regarding video leaks, the minister said every institution has its own complaint centre. Judiciary was an independent institution and would look into the matter, he added.

He said, earlier, conspiracy was hatched to malign National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and now such tactics were being made to degrade judiciary.