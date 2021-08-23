Work on Dawashish, Henjol Road in Chitral inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Member National Assembly from Chitral, inaugurated the construction work on Dawashish and Henjol Road in Jaghor, Chitral here on Monday.

Maulana Abdul Akbar inaugurated Jaghor Dawash Road by cutting the ribbon. the one-kilometer road will be constructed with a cost of Rs 8.4 million.

The people of the area were overjoyed at the start of constructions of these roads and showered flowers and sweets on Maulana Chitrali.

Addressing the public gathering, on the occasion of its inauguration Maulana Chitrali said that he had worked hard to get Rs150 million approved by the Federal Government for the repair and construction of various roads in Chitral.

He thanked the people for their vote in electing him as a member of the National Assembly for the second time and assured that he would continues serve the people to the best of his capacity and abilities.

Former District Nazim Maghfarat Shah also expressed his gratitude to MNA Chitrali and thanked MNA Chitrali for his efforts in paving this road.

The elders of the area also prayed for these projects and thanked Maulana Chitrali who provided a fund of about Rs15 million to meet their long awaited demand. The event was attended by a large number of people from the area.