Work On Design, Feasibility Of 27km Blue Line Metro Train Project Initiated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has initiated work on the feasibility and design of the Blue Line Metro Train project, a major addition to Lahore’s mass transit system.

Punjab Chief Minister‘s official sources told APP that CM Maryam Nawaz has directed Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan to expedite the process, aiming at swift completion of the feasibility and design work.

The proposed Blue Line Metro Train will cover a 27-kilometer route, connecting Valencia Town to Babu Sabu Chowk.

The train will pass through key areas, including Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, and Allama Iqbal Town. The project is expected to facilitate daily travel for over 250,000 passengers.

The Punjab government has set a three-year target for completing the Blue Line Metro Train project.

Advanced technology and heavy machinery will be utilized for construction, with tunneling work progressing at a rate of up to six meters per day.

The estimated cost of the project exceeds Rs 600 billion, though a final estimate will be determined after the completion of feasibility and design reports.

International financial firms from China, Japan, and France have expressed interest in funding the Blue Line Metro project. Notably, the Punjab Transport Department had previously conducted studies on the project.

A 2016 study by Japan’s JICA and Turkey’s Osmani agency initially proposed a 12-kilometer underground section. However, a more recent transport study in June 2024 declared the entire Blue Line route feasible as a fully underground project.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially announced the inclusion of the Blue Line Metro Train in Lahore’s mass transit system just two days ago, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving urban transportation infrastructure.

