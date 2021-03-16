Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the incumbent government was working tirelessly for maintaining the equal development at different areas of the province and provision of basic amenities to all areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the incumbent government was working tirelessly for maintaining the equal development at different areas of the province and provision of basic amenities to all areas.

In a statement, he said the work was in full swing on various projects for the improvement and growth of infrastructure.

The CM said the road construction, development and expansion projects in various parts of the city were being implemented expeditiously under the Quetta package.

Work was underway on Joint Road improvement and expansion projects at a cost of Rs 5048 million of which 40% work has been completed. Similarly, expansion and construction work of Sabzal Road was also in progress at a total cost of Rs 7480 million, he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said a project for construction and rehabilitation of internal roads in Sariab area at a cost of Rs 1160 million was being implemented, besides, structure and repair work of 7.6 km section of Sariab Road was also underway.

He noted the project with the estimated cost of Rs 5443.90 million, 65% of the work of this project has been completed, saying that a project was being implemented with huge funds for rehabilitation and upgrading of parks including Benazir Park, Shahbaz Town, Liaquat Park, Inscomb Road, Satellite Town Quetta, Airport Park, Health Park, Spini Road and Sadiq Shaheed Park in Quetta in which more than half of the work has been accomplished.

The Chief Minister further said that a project for construction and renovation of sports complexes at various places in Quetta was underway at a cost of Rs. 494.65 million while 80% of the work of this project has been done. Work was also underway on a project for beautification and renovation of Quetta city at a cost of Rs 253.365 million, of which 50% work has been concluded, despite funds of new development schemes were allocated including Rs 870.477 million for Sirki Road, Rs 1113.102 million for expansion and improvement of Brewery Road, Rs. 1723.633 million for expansion of Smanguli Road (Koyla Phatik to Khizi Chowk) and Rs. 781.712 million for extension and development of Prince Road, he said.

He said new hospitals were being built for provision of quality treatment including Bacha Khan Hospital, Nawan Killi, Cardiac Emergency Response Center, and a modern 160-bed cancer hospital. Similarly, construction of Kach Dale Action Dam near Quetta city is underway to secure water resources, the CM said that he himself was in constant touch with the concerned authorities in order to maintain the pace and quality of work on development projects.

The Chief Minister hoped that with the completion of these development projects the situation of the city would change radically and the best facilities could be available to the citizens.