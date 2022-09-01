Work on development projects underway: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The upgradation of various colleges in the district is going on rapidly and the Punjab government is spending millions of rupees for providing facilities to students.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that in order to provide the best educational environment to students and teachers in the district, work was underway on various projects with an estimated cost of Rs488.579 million for up-gradation of various colleges.

He said Rs149.872 million had been allocated for the upgradation of 10 new classrooms and laboratories in Government Boys Degree College, Phoolnagar, Rs134.

889 million for construction of a hall, a daycare centre and canteen besides upgrading classrooms and laboratory in Government Degree College for Women, Phoolnagar.

DC Fayyaz Mohal said that Rs 109.414 million had been allocated for the construction of additional classrooms, upgradation of laboratories, a daycare centre in Government Degree College for Women, Pattoki, while 94.404 million rupees had been allocated for the construction of new academic blocks in Government Degree College for Boys, Pattoki. Allocations had been made and work on all these projects was underway on a priority, he added.