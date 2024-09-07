Open Menu

Work On DI Khan Int’l Airport, Inauguration Of Chashma Lift Bank Canal This Year,: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has started the process of purchasing land for the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport and work on the project would start this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has started the process of purchasing land for the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport and work on the project would start this year.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that this project of significant importance would change the fate of not only DI Khan but also the southern districts. The governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the relevant ministry over the project.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has written instructions to Deputy Commissioner DI Khan to acquire 1817 acres of land for DI Khan International Airport, said a letter issued by Additional Director Estate.

The letter sought acquisition of land in Moza Yarik and Galloti for construction of the project.

Meanwhile district President of PPP Tank Sardar Hidayatullah Khan Gandapur, former Nazim Union Council Gul Imam Shakir Khan Kundi called on the governor here at the governor house and discussion issues related to Tank Zam.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that construction of small dams was inevitable for development of the province and prosperity of the people, adding that the small dams in the southern districts of KP would generate electricity while thousands of acres of land would become cultivable.

He assured that delegation that this project as well as the Chashma Lift Bank Canal project would soon be inaugurated.

APP/ash

