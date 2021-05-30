UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Work on D.I. Khan Motorway to start during PTI govt: KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the proposed Peshawar D.I.Khan Motorway project as of vital importance for the sustainable development of the province particularly the southern districts and said that provincial government would utilize all available resources to execute that project adding that the incumbent government is determined to start practical work on the project within the tenure of the incumbent government.

He also said that the provincial government was considering all available options for the funding of the Peshawar to D.I.Khan motorway project.

The chief minister said this while attending a meeting through video link regarding Peshawar-D.I.Khan motorway project. Besides, Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and concerned federal and provincial authorities also attended the meeting.

The chief minister while emphasizing upon the clearance of the financial and technical feasibility of the project in the upcoming meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) said that the provincial government would go all out to ensure the funding for the project and would utilize all available sources for the purpose.

The Provincial Development Working Party had already approved PC-1 of the said project and it was forwarded to Central Development Working Party for final approval.

The forum while agreeing in principle to get Peshawar-D.I.Khan motorway project approved from the CDWP, directed the concerned federal and provincial authorities to thrash out the financial, technical and commercial feasibility of the project within 10 days.

Federal Minister Asad Umar assured the Chief Minister that the federal government would extend its all out support to the provincial government for the accelerated execution of the said project.

The forum also held a threadbare discussion on the proposed projects of the provincial government for inclusion in next year Public Sector Development Program and it was agreed that the prioritized development projects of the provincial government would be reflected in the upcoming PSDP.

