UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Diamer-Basha Dam Gains Momentum: WAPDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Work on Diamer-Basha Dam gains momentum: WAPDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :As the mobilization and preparation of the works on strategically important Diamer-Basha Dam Project are gaining momentum, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain (Retd) visited the project with a view to witness preparatory works, infrastructure development in the project area and most importantly further accelerate shifting of huge machinery and other equipment to the site.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Director General (DG) Maj Gen Kamal Azfar, WAPDA Member (Water) and Diamer Basha Dam Project General Manager Amir Bashir Chaudhry, official from Power China and other senior officers concerned were also present, WAPDA spokesman disclosed this here on Sunday.

Apart from Power China, FWO is one of the two construction companies of the joint venture that won contract of the Main Dam and allied structures of Diamer Basha Dam Project, he added.

During his visit to the project area, WAPDA Chairman also has a detailed round of the Main Dam site and the contractor's camp, where machinery and equipment have been stationed to kick start construction activities on the Main Dam and the appurtenant structures.

While appreciating the swift mobilization of the contractors, he expressed the hope that mobilization of the contractor to the project site will be completed very soon.

Highlighting the significance of Diamer Basha Dam Project to cope with the increasing needs of the water and electricity in the country, the Chairman urged upon the project management and the contractors to work with commitment and zeal, so that the project is completed on time.

Earlier, the project management briefed the Chairman about infrastructure development, mobilization status and preparedness to initiate construction work on the Main Dam and allied structures and components.

Diamer Basha Dam is being constructed on River Indus – 40 kilometer downstream of Chilas town. The project is of paramount importance for water, food and energy security of Pakistan. It has gross water storage of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) to mitigate floods and irrigate about 1.2 million acres of land. The project has an installed capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW) with annual energy generation of 18.1 billion low-cost electricity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water China WAPDA Visit Dam SITE Chilas Sunday From FWO Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

18 minutes ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

2 hours ago

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social ..

2 hours ago

Dubai businesses explore opportunities in Mozambiq ..

2 hours ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.