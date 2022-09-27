UrduPoint.com

Work On Different Tourist Sites Commences In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Work on different tourist sites commences in south Punjab

Regional Manager Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (TDCP) Ashar Iqbal said that work on many tourist sites had begun to promote tourism in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Manager Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (TDCP) Ashar Iqbal said that work on many tourist sites had begun to promote tourism in south Punjab.

In a statement on the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Regional Manager TDCP stated that government was offering different facilities and incentives to enhance tourism in the culturally rich region of south Punjab.

Teams of TDCP are reviewing different initiatives in this regard, he added. South Punjab is rich in tourist sites, he maintained.

Earlier, a motorbike rally was organized in connection with World Tourism Day. Bikers from Lahore, Faisalabad, Haronabad, Hyderabad and Multan participated in the recreational event. Cultural identity is also being focused in every region to mark the ceremonies.

