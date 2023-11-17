Work on drainage system, installation of tuff tiles underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Farooq Siddiq has said that work on the drainage system and installation of tuff tiles in the streets are going on in the district.

In his statement here Friday, he said that the construction works on 8 development schemes have started in the district and funds of Rs 72 million have been released for these schemes.

He said that funds of Rs 30 million have been used for ongoing development schemes.

The Executive Engineer said that after the completion of the development schemes, the people of the area will get better drainage facilities and ease of transportation. He said that the monitoring of these development schemes is going on regularly in the field to ensure high-quality work.