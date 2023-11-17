Open Menu

Work On Drainage System, Installation Of Tuff Tiles Underway

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Work on drainage system, installation of tuff tiles underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Farooq Siddiq has said that work on the drainage system and installation of tuff tiles in the streets are going on in the district.

In his statement here Friday, he said that the construction works on 8 development schemes have started in the district and funds of Rs 72 million have been released for these schemes.

He said that funds of Rs 30 million have been used for ongoing development schemes.

The Executive Engineer said that after the completion of the development schemes, the people of the area will get better drainage facilities and ease of transportation. He said that the monitoring of these development schemes is going on regularly in the field to ensure high-quality work.

Related Topics

Million

Recent Stories

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

55 seconds ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

9 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

51 minutes ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan