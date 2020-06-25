Work on dualization project of Zhob-Quetta section of N-50 to start this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has chalked out a plan for dualization of 298 kilometre Zhob-Quetta section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N-50) which forms part of western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it is expected that physical work of the project would start this year.

An official of NHA told APP on Thursday that dualization of the road would be divided in five packages including 65 km Zhob-Tangi package,65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah package, 50 km Qila Saifullah-Nasai package, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai package and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak ( Quetta) Package.

He said that dualization of 298 kilometers long Kuchlak-Zhob Highway would connect far-flung areas of Balochistan with other parts of the country, help set up new industrial zones and boost the process of development in the province.

The official said the road would not only connect areas in Balochistan but would also connect Dera Ismail Khan and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reduce travel time between Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan by eight hours.

He said that in the ongoing Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), for Land Acquisition for Zhob-Kuchlak Road, Rs 3020 million were allocated which had been issued whereas for its construction Rs 10000 million have been allocated in the PSDP 2020-2021.

/395