Work on establishment of HESCO soon: Murtaza Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Wednesday fulfilled another electoral promise and got the approval of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) from the Prime Minister while the work on the establishment of the Company would start within a few days.

According to the details, the minister while talking to a delegation of Wapda Hydro Union Hazara region led by Sardar Liaqat, said that the Prime Minister had approved the establishment of HESCO and the Water and Power Ministry had also completed its initial procedure and within the coming few days, the formation of the Company would be started, another promise and long-standing demand of the region would be fulfilled, Murtaza Abbasi said.

He further said that in 2017, he had raised the issue of a separate electricity supply company for the Hazar division and got the approval of the Company from the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi. Unfortunately, after the change of PML-N government, nobody implemented that directive, he added.

Murtaza Abbasi said that now once again PML-N was in power and on the demand of the people of Hazara division, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved HESCO. The minister also said that the establishment of a separate electric company for the Hazara region would not only end the unscheduled load shedding but also provide a large number of job opportunities.