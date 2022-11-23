UrduPoint.com

Work On Establishment Of HESCO Soon: Murtaza Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Work on establishment of HESCO soon: Murtaza Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Wednesday fulfilled another electoral promise and got the approval of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) from the Prime Minister while the work on the establishment of the Company would start within a few days.

According to the details, the minister while talking to a delegation of Wapda Hydro Union Hazara region led by Sardar Liaqat, said that the Prime Minister had approved the establishment of HESCO and the Water and Power Ministry had also completed its initial procedure and within the coming few days, the formation of the Company would be started, another promise and long-standing demand of the region would be fulfilled, Murtaza Abbasi said.

He further said that in 2017, he had raised the issue of a separate electricity supply company for the Hazar division and got the approval of the Company from the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi. Unfortunately, after the change of PML-N government, nobody implemented that directive, he added.

Murtaza Abbasi said that now once again PML-N was in power and on the demand of the people of Hazara division, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved HESCO. The minister also said that the establishment of a separate electric company for the Hazara region would not only end the unscheduled load shedding but also provide a large number of job opportunities.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Load Shedding Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Company Job 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for ..

PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for appointment

7 seconds ago
 T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

2 hours ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

2 hours ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

5 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.