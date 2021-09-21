Work on extension of Kachi Cannal to be completed by Aug 2022: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed National Assembly that the construction work on extension of Kachhi Canal would be completed by August 2022.

Replying a calling attention notice, raised by MNA Munawara Bibi Baloch, the minister said that this was very important project for Balochistan province.

He said that work was stopped for five years due to various reasons in the past.

He said that 80 per cent work on the project would be completed by next year.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the project phase-1, Part-II would be fully functional by 2023. He said that present government has earmarked Rs.120 million for the project in current fiscal year.

The minister said that the project was started in 2002 but delayed to various reasons. He said that the project's phase-1 is enabling the province to irrigate 72,000 acres and after the completion of the remaining works, it will irrigate another 30,000 acres. The total area irrigated by the project would be 102,000 acres.