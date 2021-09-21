UrduPoint.com

Work On Extension Of Kachi Cannal To Be Completed By Aug 2022: NA Informed

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Work on extension of Kachi Cannal to be completed by Aug 2022: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed National Assembly that the construction work on extension of Kachhi Canal would be completed by August 2022.

Replying a calling attention notice, raised by MNA Munawara Bibi Baloch, the minister said that this was very important project for Balochistan province.

He said that work was stopped for five years due to various reasons in the past.

He said that 80 per cent work on the project would be completed by next year.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the project phase-1, Part-II would be fully functional by 2023. He said that present government has earmarked Rs.120 million for the project in current fiscal year.

The minister said that the project was started in 2002 but delayed to various reasons. He said that the project's phase-1 is enabling the province to irrigate 72,000 acres and after the completion of the remaining works, it will irrigate another 30,000 acres. The total area irrigated by the project would be 102,000 acres.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan August Government Million

Recent Stories

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

16 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

23 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

23 minutes ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler discusses energy sector growth with ..

Fujairah Ruler discusses energy sector growth with Vitol&#039;s CEO

31 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs100

Gold prices increase by Rs100

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.