Work On Fatima Jinnah Town Progressing Rapidly
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 06:00 PM
Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanveer Iqbal Saturday said the work on Fatima Jinnah town was in progress with a brisk pace
During a briefing from officials regarding the project, he said the quality of work would not be compromised at any cost.
He directed to resolve the sui gas issue of the town and also ensure provision of water there.
The officials said that tree plantation was being made while road networking and maintenance work was also underway. Assistant Director Tahir Shah, XEN Rana Waseem and others were also present.