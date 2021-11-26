UrduPoint.com

Work On FGEHA Projects Expedited To Provide Employees Modern Residential Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The pace of different development projects, being executed under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), had accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

On the directions of Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary Dr. Imran Zaib Khan and Director General FGEHA Tariq Rashid visited the Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments, Islamabad.

There were 3,432 apartments in the Chaklala Scheme, while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units.

As per directives of the Director General, FGEHA, the staff had ensured quality and timely completion, construction works on both the schemes was going at an accelerated pace, an official of Authority told APP.

The authority was striving hard to provide residential facilities to the allottees in the shortest possible time. Besides these projects, the FGEHA was also launching other housing projects for the employees and other segments of society.

For the purpose, advertisement for expression of interest for land sharing had already been published in various leading newspapers of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar.

The Director General, FGEHA, was apprised that 1,467 apartments were also being constructed at Kashmir Avenue.

The authority asked the staff working on the site that all these projects should be completed well on time and where necessary the construction works might be carried out in two shifts to achieve the targets.

Moreover, the authority officials also visited the ongoing projects in Lifestyle Residency G-13, Sector G-15/3, Sector F-14 and F-15 and asked for the timely completion of these projects.

The authority for the first time had started supplying potable water in the Sector G-14/4 through the recently completed water supply system. Previously, potable water in this sector was supplied solely by private tankers.

