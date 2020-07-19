UrduPoint.com
Work On First Ever Digital City Starts: IT Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Work on first ever digital city starts: IT Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Sunday informed that construction work has been kicked off on Pakistan's first ever Digital City in Haripur.

He said Pakistan Digital City is a big and vital project in Information Technology (IT) sector and work on this project spreading over 180 kanal of land has been started.

At Digital City Haripur, he said different companies will work on creating software and hardware adding people from other countries would come to this digital city for investment. On completion, he said this project will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

