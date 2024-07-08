Work On Flyover Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday visited the under construction Qainchi Morr flyover and reviewed its pace of work.
He took notice of slow pace of work and said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.
He said that funds had been released to all departments for the completion of the flyover in the stimulated time and directed Wapda to complete work including installation of electricity polls, shifting of cables etc within the given period.
He also directed gas officials to complete their work in time. He also gave special directives for special arrangements to create ease in traffic flow.
Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran were also present.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USAID, Pakistani institutions to enhance student support office at universities14 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city23 seconds ago
-
FIA briefs Interior Minister on overbilling for protected users10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 183 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
ICT admin plans to celebrate Independence Day with significant events20 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews processions' routes30 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Karachi traffic accident30 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted40 minutes ago
-
AIOU to provide free education facilities to students of Balochistan, GB, FATA50 minutes ago
-
IT industry share to be increased up to 25 bln dollars; Chairman PMYP50 minutes ago
-
Health department ensures full operation of hospitals during Muharram50 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt issues guidelines for meeting any emergency during Muharram1 hour ago