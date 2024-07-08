Work on flyover reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday visited the under construction Qainchi Morr flyover and reviewed its pace of work.

He took notice of slow pace of work and said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said that funds had been released to all departments for the completion of the flyover in the stimulated time and directed Wapda to complete work including installation of electricity polls, shifting of cables etc within the given period.

He also directed gas officials to complete their work in time. He also gave special directives for special arrangements to create ease in traffic flow.

Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran were also present.