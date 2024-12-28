Open Menu

Work On Flyover Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem reviewed the construction of the 47 Bridge Flyover.

The meeting was informed that the flyover would be completed and opened to traffic by February 15. The construction is being completed in day and night shifts. The contractor has been directed to double the labour so that the construction can be completed within the stipulated time. The meeting was informed that all the funds for the flyover have been released.

In the next phase, roads will be constructed on both sides of the flyover.

The meeting was informed that an estimate for the construction of a new sewer line under the flyover is also being prepared. The sewer line from the 47 Bridge to Qainchi Mor will be completed before the monsoon.

The meeting was attended by SE Highways Amanat Ali, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza, Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin and XEN Highways Farman Mekan, in addition to NESPAK officers.

