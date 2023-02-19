Work on gas projects 'closed by PTI' resumed: Amir Muqam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam, here on Sunday, said that work on the gas projects approved by Pakistan Muslim League's (Nawaz) government till 2018 had been resumed here after it was shut down by the PTI government.

Engr Amir Muqam was addressing various public gatherings at Tuligram, Aseer, Alabad, Gulibag, Alamgunj, Khwazakhela, Bandai and Gaskor in Swat.

While congratulating the people of Swat for the resumption of work on the gas projects approved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's government till 2018, he accused the PTI government for "destroying the country's economy, loot and plunders" in the last four years in centre and 10 years in KP.

He said that three mega projects of Malakand division, including Chakdara-Kalam Expressway, Chakdara-Dir-Chitral Expressway and Besham Expressway were also closed by the PTI government which he said was a great injustice to people.

He alleged that gas projects approved by Nawaz's government were brought to a grinding halt by the former PTI government.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of its supremo Nawaz Sharif would take the country out of all challenges. "The country's existing problems are due to the incompetence government of Imran Khan," he added. On this occasion, people raised full-throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, and Engr Amir Muqam.