Work on Gawadar, Thar, energy projects continue without impasse: Gen (Retd) Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Authority Lt General (Retd), Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday said that all out efforts were being made to complete the task of Gawadar, Thar, and energy projects.

In the first meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given direction to continue the projects falling under CPEC without impasse, he stated while talking to a private television channel program.

Commenting on ML-1, railway project, he said that replacing old lines with new track would bring a revolution in the railway sector.

Replying a question about power projects, he said, we were working on Thar and Hydel energy projects to improve the lives of the people of this country.

To another question, the Chairman CPEC said that under one-window operation, the Chinese were being provided all services in a proper manner.