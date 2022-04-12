Work on general bus stand to begin soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said on Tuesday that work on new general bus stand to be built at Lahore More in Khanewal would begin soon

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said on Tuesday that work on new general bus stand to be built at Lahore More in Khanewal would begin soon.

Presiding over a meeting of district transport authority, DC announced that all bus and wagon stands in Miamchannu, Jahanian and Kabirwala would be renovated and development of bays would be carried out there adding that all the transport would use public sector bus stands and no one would be allowed to run illegal stands.

DC also gave approval to NOC for Daewoo company stand and Rathor Group bus stop at Lahore More.

He asked officials to ensure compliance of fixed fare orders of the district administration.

ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, secretary RTA Hina Rehman, DSP Traffic and other officials were present.