UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Green-belts Begins At Taunsa Sharif

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Work on green-belts begins at Taunsa Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The tehsil administration started work for setting up green-belts across city here on Sunday.

Following instruction from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Assistant Commissioner Naveed Hussain visited different areas of the city to identify sites for green-belts.

He inspected Rescue-1122 office, where work for green-belts started. The AC said that the city would be made clean and green. He instructed officers to take all possible steps to beautify the city.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sunday All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

1 hour ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

2 hours ago

National day is living embodiment of national achi ..

2 hours ago

48 years of achievements establish UAE as a beacon ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.