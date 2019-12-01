Work on green-belts begins at Taunsa Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The tehsil administration started work for setting up green-belts across city here on Sunday.

Following instruction from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Assistant Commissioner Naveed Hussain visited different areas of the city to identify sites for green-belts.

He inspected Rescue-1122 office, where work for green-belts started. The AC said that the city would be made clean and green. He instructed officers to take all possible steps to beautify the city.