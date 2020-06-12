UrduPoint.com
Work On Gwadar Port Free Zone Phase-1 Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:14 AM

The construction of Gwadar Fort Free Zone Phase-I has been completed with all infrastructures, including power, water, road and now in operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The construction of Gwadar Fort Free Zone Phase-I has been completed with all infrastructures, including power, water, road and now in operation.

According to Economic Survey 2019-2020 issued on Thursday, more than 30 enterprises from various sectors, such as banks, insurance, financial leasing, hotels, warehouses, fishery products processing, edible oil processing, pipe, furniture manufacturing, electric vehicle assembly, trade and logistics, have already been registered in Gwadar Port Free Zone.

Gwadar Port is in the process of becoming the Gateway Port for Pakistan and the region and a world-class maritime hub.

Gwadar Port, the first deep seaport in the country, is a complement to Karachi Port and Port Qasim in order to stimulate the economic growth of Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular by better utilizing the available resources of the country.

Gwadar Port is also providing an outlet for land-locked energy-rich CentralAsian States, Western China and Afghanistan through transit trade and offering trans-shipment facilities.

