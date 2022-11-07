UrduPoint.com

Work On Hayatabad Jogging, Cycle Tracks To Begin Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Construction work on jogging and cycle tracks in Hayatabad township would begin during the current month

The work on the project would begin on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Both sides of the six-kilometer-long jogging track will have 5-feet green belt while the width of the cycle track will be 8 to10 feet. Six service stations would also be constructed on the cycle track.

These stations will have facilities like washrooms, tuck shops, recreational centres, children's playing areas, 3 outdoor gyms volleyball, basketball, and open theatre.

