Work On Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts To Be Completed Soon: Ramesh Singh Arora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday said that work on the Hindu and Christian Marriage Acts would also be completed soon to ensure the elimination of the sense of deprivation among minorities

While addressing a seminar organised by a private institution on the protection of the rights of religious minorities, he said the Human Rights and Minority Affairs department was developing short, medium and long-term plans, while work was also progressing rapidly on a five-year roadmap with the cooperation of the World Bank.

The minister further said that in the past, it was observed that very few young pilgrims came to Pakistan, but this year, a significant number of young people were invited for the Baisakhi festival from 12 countries to dispel the fear that they might face visa issues when traveling to other countries after visiting Pakistan.

The provincial minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government desired to extend the Kartarpur Corridor so that a large number of pilgrims from all over the world could come to Pakistan to perform their religious rites.

