Work On Irrigation Scheme Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday inaugurated construction work on an irrigation scheme worth Rs.160 million at Sarai Saleh, Haripur here.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said, "Besides bringing scarcity of irrigation water to an end, the scheme will also surge the underground water table by 30%.

" He said that various schemes have been initiated for bringing improvement in the irrigation system in Hazara Division, and would also improve economic conditions of the residents of the region.

The provincial minister said that for bringing improvement in the performance of the department, a summary for creation of a Hazara Circle has already been approved.

The establishment of Hazara Circle, he said, would help resolve the problems of the farming community of the region at their doorstep.

