Work On Kahuta Stadium Kicks Off: Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Work on Kahuta stadium kicks off: Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :District Sports Officer, Shams Tauheed Abbasi on Sunday informed that work on Kahuta sports stadium, consisting an area of 22.7 kanals land, has been initiated to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters.

Talking to APP, he said that the stadium is being constructed at 'Aliot' and in first phase cutting the grown grass, trees and leveling work is being done.

He said that the work was initiated with the help of heavy machinery provided by National Highways Authority on the request of Commissioner.

About the feasibility report and NOC from tehsil Council, he said that it is estimated that stadium would be constructed at the cost of worth over 60 million and the proposed project is being sent to Secretary Sports for final approval and releasing of funds also.

The stadium is being constructed under the Prime Minister, soft sports program, he added.

Initially, a furnished ground, cricket stadium, volley ball, Basket ball court, tube well, jogging track and basketball court would be constructed, he said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kahuta and surrounding areas have expressed gratitude over the keen interest of Col ®Waseem Janjua , Assistant Commissioner(Kahuta), Rabia Sial, Raja Azhar and others for the one of the most demanding project from last decades.

