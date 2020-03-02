Work on Kartarpur Corridor project phase II to start soon: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the work on Kartarpur corridor project phase II would be started soon

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the work on Kartarpur corridor project phase II would be started soon.

Chairing a ministerial meeting to contemplate the approval of PC1 of Kartarpur project, he said in the second phase hotel and market would be constructed to meet the requirements of international tourism.

The project was the most important for portraying soft image of Pakistan in comity of the nation.

The meeting decided to constitute Project Management Unit for recruiting 150 persons. The completion of mega project in a period of just 8 to 10 months was a great success, said a press release issued here.