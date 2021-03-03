(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The first climbing wall named after international climber and heroic Shaheed Muhammad Ali Sadpara completed here at Peshawar Sports Complex with the total cost of Rs 10 million under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Project.

The climbing wall has been named after national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara was a Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer. He was part of the team (which included Italian alpinist Simone Moro) that successfully completed the first-ever winter ascent to the summit of Nanga Parbat in 2016.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara was notable for having successfully climbed a grand eight eight-thousands throughout his career four of which he had ascended in a single Calendar year.

Sadpara, along with his 21-year-old son, Sajid (who had also climbed K2 in 2019), teamed up with Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjnsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto for a joint-ascent of K2, and left the highest camp on the evening of Feb 4, 2021. Sajid was later forced to descend due an Oxygen regulator malfunction, leaving the other members of the team at the K2 Bottleneck, close to the summit.

Sigurjnsson and Prieto continued their ascent to K2's summit, but did not return by night as planned, and were declared missing on Feb 5, 2021. A rescue mission with two Pakistan Army helicopters was organized on Feb 6, 2021 to search for the team. On Feb 18, 2021, Pakistani authorities announced that the three men were officially presumed dead, but the search for their remains would continue.

Sadpara's family also declared him as presumably dead on the same day.

To pay a rich tribute to Shaheed Sadpara, the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to named after the Climbing Wall as Sadpara, Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed told media men. He said Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz would formally inaugurate the Shaheed Sadpara Climbing Wall very soon.

During inspection, Abid Majeed said that the installation of the first Climbing Wall is to motivate youngsters toward climbing.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Project Director of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Project Murad Ali Mohmand accompanied him. The players present on the occasion gave a spectacular demonstration of speed wall and national athlete Engr. Paras Ahmad, who also looked after the ongoing work, was the first one to climb the Shaheed Sadpara Wall in a record time.

Climbing is being constructed in different districts of the province on the special directive of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan with the cost of Rs. 10 million each Climbing Wall. This climbing facility will give the players a chance to play adventurous sports and will make it easier to hold national and international level competitions in Peshawar. He said, International qualified coaches would also be hired to train the youngsters on the climbing wall, Abid Majeed concluded.