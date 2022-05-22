UrduPoint.com

Work On Kutchary Chowk Remodelling Project To Be Kicked Off Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Work on Kutchary Chowk remodelling project to be kicked off soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would start the work on Kutchary Chowk remodeling project soon as a new feasibility report of the project has been finalized.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan informed that the provincial government had already approved the project which would cost nearly Rs 5 billion.

He said, work to shift utility services including telephone, gas and electricity would be started soon.

The spokesman informed that under the RDA plan, the main square with a unique design would be made signal free and would have a flyover and three underpasses for different roads.

He informed that all-out efforts would be made to complete the project in 10 months period.

To a question he said that after completion of Kutchary Chowk project, construction of Defence Chowk project would be kicked off.

As per data, more than 300,000 vehicles pass through this busy road daily, with the intersection remaining busy with traffic from morning till late at night, he said adding, after completion of the Kutchary chowk project, over 80 percent traffic congestion problem would be resolved.

