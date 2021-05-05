Work on labourers' residential flats near completion: Shaukat

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said that the construction of over 2000 residential flats for labourers at Regi Lalma was in final phases, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it after Eidul Fitre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said that the construction of over 2000 residential flats for labourers at Regi Lalma was in final phases, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it after Eidul Fitre.

Addressing a meeting to review progress of subsidiary institutes including Labour, Workers Welfare board and Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI), he said that these flats would be allotted to labourers through a draw, saying utility facilities like electricity, water and gas would be provided in these flats before the end of current financial year.

Beside, Secretary Labour, Akbar Khan, Secretary Workers Welfare Board, Dr. Bilal, Director General (DG) Social Security, Anwar Khan, Director Labour and other higher authorities attended the meeting.

The provincial minister on this occasion directed the completion of electricity and gas related work in these flats as soon as possible. He said that these flats would be distributed among labourers as vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and they would be granted ownership rights.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that a new state of the art medical laboratory is also being established for provision of better health facilities to labourers. He said that a child labour survey is being launched soon and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He further said that the provincial government is also going to present a crucial law regarding home-based workers in the cabinet. He urged upon the labour department to register all industrial units of the province to ensure the provision of social security to them.

He said that in second phase, all labour colonies established across the province would be granted ownership rights. He said that labour inspectors not registering labourers would action. He said that for time in this history of the province, a separate building of Labour Department has been constructed.

He directed Labour Department and its subsidiary institutions to shift their offices to new building soon after Eidul Fitre to save millions of rupees in head of monthly rent.