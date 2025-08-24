Work On Lahore-Bahawalnagar Motorway Project To Begin Soon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division and Member NHA Advisory Committee, MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem Shah, announced that the Lahore to Bahawalnagar Motorway project has received official funding approval, and construction work will begin shortly.
According to details, the federal government has formally approved funding for the Lahore-Kasur-Pakpattan-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway. During a briefing to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), it was informed that 90 per cent of land acquisition for Package-1 has been completed.
The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been directed to start construction from Lahore Ring Road to Raiwind, Kasur Road, and Mir Muhammad Interchange using Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds. The project will be completed in line with the approved PC-I within two to three years.
As per the official map, an interchange will be built at Sheikh Alam Din Darbar between Chunian and Allahabad, benefiting Allahabad, Kanganpur, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Talwandi, Dhng Shah, Pattoki, and Chunian city.
Experts believe the project will boost the local economy of adjoining cities and create new investment opportunities. The Lahore–Sahiwal section will have six lanes, while the Sahiwal–Bahawalnagar section will consist of four lanes. Additionally, Burewala, Arifwala, and Chichawatni will be linked to the motorway, directly benefiting the region’s agriculture and trade sectors.
MNA Sajid Mehdi Saleem Shah said the project would not only provide central and southern Punjab with faster access to Lahore but also facilitate the transportation of agricultural goods and industrial products, opening new avenues for regional development.
