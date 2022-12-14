UrduPoint.com

Work On Lawyers' Protection Bill Expedited: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the work on the Lawyers' Protection Bill is continue with rapid pace and consultations are being held with the provinces to finalize it.

The bill would be finalized after consultation with a six member committee comprising of all the provinces/ Islamabad and Pakistan Bar Council representatives, he said during a meeting with a delegation of lawyers here on Wednesday, said a press release.

The delegation included members of Pakistan Bar Council, Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council, Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Vice Chairman Sindh Bar Council, Chairman Legal education Committee, Balochistan and Sindh Bar Councils and others.

On the assurances of the minister, the lawyers delegation agreed to postpone their sit-in call scheduled for 15 December.

On the demand to withdraw the curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the minister apprised the delegation that approval has been obtained from the Federal Cabinet in that regard and the delegation would be informed regarding further development on the matter.

The minister said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the lawyers grant has been made a part of the federal budget and finance bill.

Tarar further assured that a meeting of the lawyers delegation would be arranged with the prime minister and the demands of lawyers would be presented before him.

The delegation apprised the minister about various other problems faced by the the lawyer community, on which the minister assured full cooperation and immediate steps to solve the problems.

In the meeting, detailed discussion was also held regarding the introduction of the Bar Vocational Course for the training of young lawyers in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

