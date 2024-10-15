Open Menu

Work On Liaquat Memorial Hospital To Soon Restart: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that work on the under-construction building of Liaquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital Kohat will resume soon as PDWP has already approved revised estimate of more than Rs.2.44 billion.

This he said while talking to the local people on the occasion of his visit to the Union Council Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad the other day. He on this occasion also condoled over the demise of the members of Tableeghi Jamaat who died in a road accident recently and prayed for eternal peace to their souls.

The minister said that a tender of Rs.1 billion was already released for the said hospital in April this year, out of which Rs.20 million have been released.

He added that Liaquat Memorial Hospital will be equipped with modern medical equipment and facilities.

He vowed that best medical treatment facilities for women and children will be available at the local level soon. Aftab Alam specially thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for providing the required funds for the building of the Liaqat Memorial Hospital, which has been pending for last many years.

People of Kohat while welcoming the approval of required funds for Liaqat Memorial Hospital, appreciated the joint efforts of Shehryar Afridi MNA, Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Chairman DDAC Shafi Jan MPA and Daud Shah Afridi MPA for the said hospital. They hoped that they will bring more mega projects for Kohat in future.

