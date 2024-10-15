Work On Liaquat Memorial Hospital To Soon Restart: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that work on the under-construction building of Liaquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital Kohat will resume soon as PDWP has already approved revised estimate of more than Rs.2.44 billion.
This he said while talking to the local people on the occasion of his visit to the Union Council Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad the other day. He on this occasion also condoled over the demise of the members of Tableeghi Jamaat who died in a road accident recently and prayed for eternal peace to their souls.
The minister said that a tender of Rs.1 billion was already released for the said hospital in April this year, out of which Rs.20 million have been released.
He added that Liaquat Memorial Hospital will be equipped with modern medical equipment and facilities.
He vowed that best medical treatment facilities for women and children will be available at the local level soon. Aftab Alam specially thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for providing the required funds for the building of the Liaqat Memorial Hospital, which has been pending for last many years.
People of Kohat while welcoming the approval of required funds for Liaqat Memorial Hospital, appreciated the joint efforts of Shehryar Afridi MNA, Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Chairman DDAC Shafi Jan MPA and Daud Shah Afridi MPA for the said hospital. They hoped that they will bring more mega projects for Kohat in future.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikTok removes 78,827,465 videos for ‘breaching’ its community guidelines11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all available resources to ensure free, fair LG by-poll11 minutes ago
-
Journalist community, public hail SCO conference as 'diplomatic triumph'"11 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on Ombudsman’s role held21 minutes ago
-
World Food Day tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
CM message on Rural Women’s Day21 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police, Blind centre hold walk31 minutes ago
-
Impl of Provincial AIDS Strategy stressed to ensure effective healthcare31 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 121 illegal connections31 minutes ago
-
Modern farming initiatives underway in Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.59 minutes ago
-
Tank administration provides prompt services under Awami Agenda1 hour ago