UrduPoint.com

Work On Lifestyle Residency Apartments In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Work on Lifestyle Residency apartments in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The construction work on Lifestyle Residency apartments at sector G-13 was in full swing and expected to be completed by December this year, an official in Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) said on Wednesday.

"The project was expected to be completed by the end of the year 2020, however, due to multiple reasons such as the COVID-19 pandemic, increase in prices of construction materials as a whole, and steel, in particular, the desired targets could not be achieved, he told APP.

The official said the project was launched in July 2016 and the construction work on the project formally started in September 2017.

As a result, the original financial plan of completing the project on recovering 83 percent tentative costs from the members became nonviable.

Therefore, he said, the EHFPRO ( a private limited company) board of directors had decided to split the remaining 17 percent into four installments.

Out of these four installments, two percent was projected to be recovered at the time of handing over of possession of apartments, while three installments of five percent of cost staggered on a quarterly basis.

He said a comprehensive newsletter was issued in May 2020 and sent to all members at their given address.

He said a vast majority of members appreciated the step and had already remitted the remaining payment on a quarterly basis, instead of paying in a lump sum at the time of completion.

With regards to the delay in completion of the project, he said, it was clarified that the COVID-19 Pandemic globally affected the activities in all walks of life, but the construction industry was adversely impacted, as basic supplies like steel, cement, and concrete became scarce and the labor pools dispersed.

The official said the re-mobilization of all such resources resulted in the wastage of precious time, spanning over months. Despite the imposition of continued stringent Standard Operating Procedures, all-out efforts were being made to complete the project at the earliest and handed over possession of apartments to the members at the earliest.

Related Topics

Company Split May July September December 2017 2016 2020 All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

38 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

53 minutes ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

1 hour ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.