Work on Lifestyle residency to be completed with availability of funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The work on Lifestyle Residency G-13/1 and G-13/4, Islamabad will be completed with the availability of required funds.

According to a senior official of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), the Grey structure of apartments in seven Towers on a 10-acre plot had been completed; however, the Grey Structure of one Tower (B-1) and construction work of apartments had stalled on a five-acre plot due to financial problems.

He said that efforts were being made to complete the project’s two phases at the earliest possible.

FGEHA initiated a pilot project of a high-rise apartment scheme, Lifestyle Residency, under a public-private partnership with EHFPRO for federal government employees and other specified groups.

The scheme had been launched on land owned by FGEHA in sectors G-13 /1 and 4, Islamabad. The total plot size of the project is 15.37 acres, of which 10.10 acres are located at G-13/1 and the remaining 5.27 acres are located at G-13/4.

FGEHA has launched this scheme through a Joint Venture of public-private partnership for constructing Ground +16 story high-rise apartments on a 10.10-acre plot while Ground +17 floors apartments on a 5.27-acre plot, with three basements in both plots.

In all, 3273 apartments are to be constructed 2384 have been allocated to federal government employees in all categories while 889 are set apart for the general public.