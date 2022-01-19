Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Asima Ijaz Cheema said that work on a master plan for beautification of the city was underway at a fast pace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Asima Ijaz Cheema said that work on a master plan for beautification of the city was underway at a fast pace.

Talking to the media at her office here Wednesday, she said the horticulture department was working on rehabilitation of parks and greenbelts and PHA staff was engaged in converting the city into lush green by planting colorful plants and flowers in crossings, roadside greenbelts.

She said that small parks had been developed by removing all types of encroachments in different areas.

She informed the PHA also redressed 1,252 complaints against the total 1,259 received on the portal.

The PHA DG said that different models were also being installed at important places in the city, adding that a model of thread and needle had been installed in GTS Chowk while portraits of Sir James Laal and Bhaghat Singh had been displayed in Kohe Noor city.

She said the PHA had earned Rs 10 million under the head of booking of parks duringthe year 2021.