UrduPoint.com

Work On Master Planning Of 28 Punjab Cities In Fast Pace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:12 PM

Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fast pace

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing wherein he was apprised that work on master planning of 28 cities of Punjab province with over 60 million population, was going on fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing wherein he was apprised that work on master planning of 28 cities of Punjab province with over 60 million population, was going on fast pace.

Federal ministers, special assistants to prime minister and relevant senior officials attended the meeting. The senior officials from four provinces joined through video link.

The relevant authorities informed the meeting that the efforts were being made to complete the preparation of master plans at the earliest.

It was informed that the master plans would encompass the utility of land, economic development, basic infrastructure and financial planning of institutions, tourism and cultural heritage, transport and comprehensive planning for protection against emergency situation and natural calamities.

The meeting was apprised of the status of amendments in master plans as well as the method for future modifications.

It was told that land policy was also being changed and special commercialization committee was being formed besides introducing the categorization of the land.

Moreover, the policy of high-rise building was being adopted to accommodate maximum people in minimum space to protect green spaces.

Regarding KPK, it was informed that master plan of 20 main cities including nine cities of merged districts, would be completed within stipulated time that would ensure protection of forests and water channels and promote construction of high-rise buildings.

The meeting was told that master plans of Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Abbottabad were ready while those of another five cities were in final stage.

Regarding Islamabad, it was told that bylaws were being formulated to cater the high-rise buildings to avert any problems for the residents after the construction. Moreover, a strategy has also been devised for protection of green areas in Zone-3.

The prime minister said that the public awareness was essential to discourage the haphazard growth of cities.

He also called for strategy for protection of environment, green belts as well as from emergency situation and natural calamities.

Particularly, the protection of Margalla Hills and other tourist points was among government priorities, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Water Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi National University From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Development schemes in remote areas to be complete ..

Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: Chief Minister ..

6 seconds ago
 Control Room set up for public issues redressal du ..

Control Room set up for public issues redressal during Muharram

7 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

9 seconds ago
 Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP presiden ..

Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP president KP chapter

10 seconds ago
 Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA ..

Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA in Rules of Business 2012

15 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan directs to provide clean wate ..

Governor Balochistan directs to provide clean water to homes of every citizen in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.