Work on mega irrigation project to bring barren land under cultivation in progress

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 14 (APP):The second phase of mega special irrigation development programme was in full swing in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) for repair and construction of water channels to bring barren land under cultivation.

The five year gigantic project was launched in 2019-20 envisages the construction of water channels and water harvesting structural water tanks in the state to boost agriculture production.

An official spokesman of irrigation and small dams told APP on Tuesday that under the project 195 water channels have been completed while the work on 142 water channels were in progress. Similarly the work on149 water harvesting structures and water tanks have been completed and the work on 19 are being completed aimed at bringing more land under cultivation to boost agriculture production in the state and added that to achieve the targets set in the current financial year regarding the completion of the project has been intensified by the department.

The spokesman said that the project will not only help boost the agriculture production in the state but would bring barren land under cultivation.

He further said that the Federal government was also extending consultancy service to the department for the completion of the project which was an exemplary programme launched jointly by the government with the participation of the community for the socio-economic development of the farmer community.

Meanwhile, the farmers have highly commended the launching of a national socio-economic development oriented programme by the AJK government with the participation of federal government.