Work On Mega Projects Started In City: CM

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, work has been started on mega projects in Lahore city including Shahkam Chowk overhead bridge, Ghulab Devi Hospital underpass and Sheranwala Gate overhead bridge

In this regard, the CM said an overhead bridge will be constructed from the railway station to Sheranwala Gate to ease the daily movement of people in the North and South parts of the city. An underpass will be built near Ghulab Devi Hospital on Ferozepur Road, he added. Similarly, the Shahkam Chowk overhead bridge will resolve daily traffic issues. Meanwhile, a 1000-bed general hospital will be built in an area of 124 Kanal near Arfa Karim Technology Park, he said.

The chief minister directed the DG LDA to early complete the projects, adding that an innovative plan be presented for solving the traffic problem at Cavalry Chowk. Similarly, steps be taken for the signal-free corridor from Multan Road to Ferozepur Road, he added and further directed that remodelling of Shahdara Chowk be finalized soon.

Meanwhile, work on the Karim Block Iqbal Town overhead bridge/underpass project be started at the earliest, he said. The PTI government was working hard to provide better facilities to the citizens of the provincial metropolis, he added.

