Work on ML-I to start by end of this year: railway minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday ensured that work on ML-I, project would start by end of this year.

The fast track would be laid down in three phases and for this, all feasibility and other paper work has been completed, for smooth ply of trains on this new tracking system, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

In reply to a question about delay in projects, he said that there was need to address the reservation of bureaucracy to achieve the objectives of fast track system in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said that there was also need to have some changes in national accountability bureau (NAB), laws so that bureaucracy could discharge their official assignments without any hesitation.

The minister further stated that in the coming Monday, we have meeting with Prime Minister to seek solution of lacuna being faced by the ministry regarding the ML-I project.

To a question about signals, he said that some 2500 railway signals were functioning without guards, which he added required to review the system.