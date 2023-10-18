Open Menu

Work On ML-I To Start Soon: Secretary Railways

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Work on ML-I to start soon: Secretary Railways

Secretary Ministry of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the work on the Main Line-I (ML-I) project between Pakistan and China would be started soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Secretary Ministry of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the work on the Main Line-I (ML-I) project between Pakistan and China would be started soon.

During a signing ceremony between Pakistan and China, he said that it was a major breakthrough in the ML-I project, said a news release.

"ML-I is a strategic project which will change the entire transportation system of Pakistan," he added.

Syed Mazhar Shah said the cost of the project has been reduced from $9 billion to $6.7 billion.

