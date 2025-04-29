Work On Model Agriculture Mall Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, on Tuesday visited the construction site of the Model Agriculture Mall at Risala No 5, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.9 billion.
According to a press release, during the visit, the officials inspected the pace and quality of the construction work. Emphasizing timely completion of the farmer-friendly initiative by the Punjab government, the commissioner directed that all work must adhere strictly to the prescribed standards, leaving no room for compromise. Superintending Engineer Buildings Amanat Ali and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi also accompanied the officials.
The commissioner was briefed that four Model Agriculture Malls are being established in Sargodha and three other districts of Punjab at a total investment of Rs 12.
5 billion. The state-of-the-art facilities would provide farmers with access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural pesticides at fixed prices. Additionally, they would have the opportunity to rent modern farming machinery. The malls would also feature advisory desks to guide farmers on best agricultural practices. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan highlighted that a stable farming sector was the backbone of a strong national economy. He reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to introducing revolutionary programmes for the welfare of farmers and promotion of agriculture. He also stressed the crucial role of agricultural and allied departments in ensuring that farmers reap the full benefits of these initiatives.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC inspects exam center2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC attends women universities consortium2 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to three accused in drug case2 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 3 terrorists in IBO in Turbat: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed relief cheques12 minutes ago
-
DC attends school awards ceremony12 minutes ago
-
PAFST launched to strengthen National Food Security and Climate Resilience12 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes two bills12 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation12 minutes ago
-
ECP holds voter awareness program for special people12 minutes ago
-
Work on Model Agriculture Mall reviewed12 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker honours Palestinian graduates12 minutes ago