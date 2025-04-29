Open Menu

Work On Model Agriculture Mall Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Work on Model Agriculture Mall reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, on Tuesday visited the construction site of the Model Agriculture Mall at Risala No 5, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.9 billion.

According to a press release, during the visit, the officials inspected the pace and quality of the construction work. Emphasizing timely completion of the farmer-friendly initiative by the Punjab government, the commissioner directed that all work must adhere strictly to the prescribed standards, leaving no room for compromise. Superintending Engineer Buildings Amanat Ali and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi also accompanied the officials.

The commissioner was briefed that four Model Agriculture Malls are being established in Sargodha and three other districts of Punjab at a total investment of Rs 12.

5 billion. The state-of-the-art facilities would provide farmers with access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural pesticides at fixed prices. Additionally, they would have the opportunity to rent modern farming machinery. The malls would also feature advisory desks to guide farmers on best agricultural practices. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan highlighted that a stable farming sector was the backbone of a strong national economy. He reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to introducing revolutionary programmes for the welfare of farmers and promotion of agriculture. He also stressed the crucial role of agricultural and allied departments in ensuring that farmers reap the full benefits of these initiatives.

