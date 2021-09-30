Work on National Hemp Policy on cards; Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Thursday said his ministry has started work on the National Hemp Policy which would be formulated in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of "Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Hemp Development Programme 2021" held at PMAS Arid University Greenhouse Research Farm (Institute of Hydroponic) at Rawat.

The minister stated that it was very unfortunate that the agriculture sector which was backbone of our economy had not received due attention in the past.

Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan had always emphasized starting such projects which could help move the country forward economically and help create jobs opportunities. "Cannabis cultivation is the result of this great vision", he said.

The minister was of the view that the secret of the country's development lied in the Science and Technology sector.

He said that the Ministry of Science and Technology was taking steps to create linkages between research institutions and the universities.

The minister said that the one acre land could produce 10 liters of CBD oil which was also used in various medicines. Cannabis cultivation would bring investment in the country, he added.

The cannabis project was rejected earlier but the world was working on it, he said and emphasized that "we also have to start seed production ourselves".

Shibli Faraz said that Hemp seeds were very expensive and his ministry was also focusing on production of hemp seeds and starting exporting cannabis products.

The minister said that Pakistan had a vast and well-developed network of Research and Development institutions and academia and the present government is paying due attention to the optimal utilization of these natural resources through coordinated efforts of available scientific and academic infrastructure with particular emphasis on the commercialization of resultant products, technologies, processes and services.

The Hemp Development Programme is a development project of the current government which was initiated on the directives of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology will execute the project in collaboration with the PMAS Arid Agriculture University.

Under the project, Hemp will be cultivated and processed for the development of medicinal or industrial products.

The government dignitaries and prominent scientists express their views on the project during the ceremony.

Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, Chairman PCSIR and Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS Arid Agriculture University also addressed the gathering.