Work on new CP&WB building commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :In order to accommodate and offer schooling facility to 200 poor kids, the work on new building of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) started, here.

According to official sources, the new building is being constructed on over 30 kanals of land at Northern Bypass near New Judicial Complex.

Following approval of board of Revenue, the work on scheme commenced. The building will have school and hostel facility.

Earlier, the office and school of CPWB was working in rented building for last 12 years.