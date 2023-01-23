UrduPoint.com

Work On New Gas Pipeline Near Completion To Overcome Low Pressure Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Work on new gas pipeline near completion to overcome low pressure issue

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The construction work on a new gas pipeline costing Rs. 400 million is in the final stages to overcome the issue of low gas pressure in several localities in Kohat.

The citizens on Monday demanded of the provincial government and SNGPL's department concerned to take steps for addressing the non-availability of gas and low pressure in the winter season.

The pressure of gas being supplied from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. was very low, they bemoaned.

Inspecting the construction work, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahyar Afridi said that a 16-inch diameter gas pipeline would help alleviate the pressure issue in Kohat city.

He added the new pipeline will resolve the gas shortage issue in main bazar, chakerkot, Maimkhel, Jhangel khel, Hangu road and other adjacent localities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Road Hangu Kohat Gas Afridi From Government Million SNGPL P

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

39 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

40 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

58 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.