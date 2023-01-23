Work on new gas pipeline near completion to overcome low pressure issue

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The construction work on a new gas pipeline costing Rs. 400 million is in the final stages to overcome the issue of low gas pressure in several localities in Kohat.

The citizens on Monday demanded of the provincial government and SNGPL's department concerned to take steps for addressing the non-availability of gas and low pressure in the winter season.

The pressure of gas being supplied from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. was very low, they bemoaned.

Inspecting the construction work, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahyar Afridi said that a 16-inch diameter gas pipeline would help alleviate the pressure issue in Kohat city.

He added the new pipeline will resolve the gas shortage issue in main bazar, chakerkot, Maimkhel, Jhangel khel, Hangu road and other adjacent localities.