Work On New Sewerage Line At Katchery Commences

Tue 10th December 2019

Work on new sewerage line at Katchery commences

The work on lying of new sewerage line at Katchery commenced here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The work on lying of new sewerage line at Katchery commenced here on Tuesday.

According to Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority Rao Qasim, Rs 7.2 millions would be spent on lying of 3270 feet long sewerage line with diameter of 15 inches.

He stated that the scheme would be completed within two months. The scheme would surely resolve issue of sewerage at Katchery.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak had instructed WASA to resolve issue of sewerage at Katchery.

