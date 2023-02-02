ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has been carrying out 110 highway building projects under Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23 all over Pakistan.

An official of NHA told APP on Thursday that the ongoing projects were at varying degrees of implementation and none of these projects was currently suspended by any contractor, however, some projects are delayed due to several reasons.

To a question, he said that delay in project completion was due to varying reasons including shortage of PSDP releases as compared to the cost, delay in the relocation of utilities by the departments concerned, and cutting of trees by forest departments.

He said that one reason for the delay was contractual disputes and litigation or late possession at the site and land acquisition issues.

He said that sometimes delays occurred due to late issuance of NOCs from other departments like the irrigation department, railways, etc., or due to obstruction in the right of way or removal of built-up properties.

For timely completion of the ongoing projects, he said that the NHA was taking all measures including funds availability, efficient and timely land acquisition, and measures for timely and sufficient fund release for the ongoing road infrastructure projects.