Work on nullah to be started soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has said that nullah from Subhan Allah Mosque Chowk to Sidhupura Pulli would be covered with an estimated cost of Rs. 40 million.

He said this after visiting the site here on Sunday.

He said that the project has been approved by District Development Committee. He directed the concerned departments to start work on the project as early as possible. MD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir and other officers were also present on the occasion.